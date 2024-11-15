Vivo Y300 India launch date confirmed: Expected specs, camera, design and more

Vivo Y300 is on the verge of launching in India, marking yet another smartphone release as we approach the new year. Smartphone launches show no signs of slowing down, and now, Vivo has already offered a sneak peek at the Y300’s design on its social media channels, with a landing page now live on its website. This initial teaser reveals the overall design, some colour choices, and hints at key features. Here’s a closer look at everything we currently know about the Vivo Y300, as well as what to expect when it officially arrives on the Indian market. Notably, Vivo also recently launched two of its camera-centric smartphones, the Vivo V40 Pro and V40, in the Indian market. Vivo Y300 will launch with three colour options.(Vivo)

Vivo Y300 India Launch Date Confirmed

Vivo has officially confirmed via social media that the Y300 will launch in India on 21st November at 12PM IST. It is expected that the full details on pricing and availability will be disclosed on the launch date. As seen in teaser, the Vivo Y300 could be available in three shades: a vibrant greenish-blue, a purple, and a titanium-like finish.

Vivo Y300: Specifications and Features

Vivo Y300 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, potentially paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is expected to have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth visual experience. An in-display fingerprint scanner will also be included for biometric security.

Coming to the camera, the device will likely sport a dual-camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary lens. Additionally, Vivo’s Aura Light feature may make a return, boosting low-light shots. A 32MP front-facing camera is expected for selfies. To power the device, the Vivo Y300 is likely to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting Vivo’s 80W fast charging technology for quick recharging.

