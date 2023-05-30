Voice actor Jim Pirri bridges the worlds of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2

In a surprising connection, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2 share a prominent voice actor, bridging the gap between their distinct settings, tones, and gameplay. The Sinister connection of voice actor Jim Pirri. (Image Credit: Reddit/iiiAlex1st)

The recent PlayStation Showcase livestream unveiled a new plotline and gameplay trailer for Insomniac’s Marvel's Spider-Man 2, introducing Peter Parker in his Symbiote costume and introducing the game's version of the Lizard.

Among the villains showcased in the Spider-Man 2 trailer was Kraven the Hunter, who made his debut in the flesh after providing a voiceover in the initial announcement teaser.

Kraven, the Sergei Kravenoff, is an infamous big game hunter and mercenary seeking a greater challenge by targeting the superbeings of New York City.

Insomniac Games has crafted a menacing and intricate portrayal of Kraven, and players of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 may find his deep and sinister voice familiar.

The voice behind Kraven is none other than Jim Pirri, who previously donned the ruthless Angelo Bronte in Red Dead Redemption 2. This connection was pointed out by a Redditor, iiiAlex1st, in a post on the r/reddeadredemption subreddit.

The connection-bridge discovery sparked a discussion among users who noted the striking similarities between Bronte and Kraven, including the irony of Bronte's demise by being eaten by an alligator, while Kraven hunts the Lizard in the latest Spider-Man 2 trailer.

Pirri boasts an extensive acting career across various mediums, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 isn't his first venture into the Marvel gaming universe. Prior to his role as Angelo Bronte, Pirri lent his voice to characters in 2011's Captain America: Super Soldier and the video game tie-in for The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Interestingly, in the latter, the famous voice actor opposed Spider-Man as a Russian goon in a story involving Kraven the Hunter, almost a decade before portraying the Hunter himself in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

While the fate of Pirri's Kraven the Hunter remains uncertain, parallels can be drawn between his character and Angelo Bronte. Both are leaders of powerful crime organizations who initially present themselves as honorable but later reveal they're true ruthlessness to their adversaries.

Pirri's experience playing such villainous roles adds an exciting element to his portrayal of Kraven in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. With his impressive track record and the promising depiction of Kraven, players can look forward to a captivating performance and a thrilling encounter with the Hunter in the highly anticipated sequel.