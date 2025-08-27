Waiting for iPhone 17 Pro? This iPhone 18 Pro upgrade may change your mind

On Tuesday, Apple officially announced the iPhone 17 launch date for September 9. While we wait for this year’s iPhone models, leaks surrounding the iPhone 18 series have already started to spread on social media. Now, as per recent leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to offer improved battery life with the addition of a new Apple-designed chip. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the iPhone 18 Pro will likely be powered by the C2 chip, which is Apple’s own 5G modem. This new modem is expected to offer improved synergy between hardware and software, eventually reducing the battery consumption. Here’s what we know so far about the next-generation iPhone. iPhone 18 Pro models tipped to get Apple’s in-house C2 chip. Know how it will benefit the smartphone.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 18 Pro battery life upgrade

Apple iPhone 18 series is still a year away, and tipsters have already hyped the launch even before the iPhone 17 series launch. Now, Gurman has shared a post on the microblogging platform, X (formerly Twitter), revealing that Apple will likely include the second generation of Apple’s in-house modem, the C2 chip, in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. This new addition could provide iPhones with a better battery life as Apple will be able to bring a balance between how the modem and applications share tasks.

Apple has relied on Qualcomm modems for years, but it brings restrictions for further optimisation, affecting smartphones’ battery life. A great example of Apple's design modem was seen with the iPhone 16e earlier this year. The smartphone was launched with Apple’s C1 modem, which is said to improve the smartphone’s battery life. According to Apple, the iPhone 16e offers 2 hours of extra battery life over the flagship iPhone 16 model, having a similar screen size and processor.

iPhone 18 Pro: What to expect

As of now, rumours surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro models are slim, but several reports have highlighted significant upgrades. Firstly, the A20 series chip is expected to be smaller and more power-efficient due to TSMC’s Wafer-level Multi-Chip Module packaging. Additionally, there are several rumours about the Camera control button being removed, but the latest report suggests a more refined and cost-effective version. Therefore, we may have to wait for about a year to confirm what the iPhone 18 Pro models will look like.