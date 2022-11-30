Home / Technology / Want to buy Nord N20 SE? How you can save 2,000 on OnePlus phone

Want to buy Nord N20 SE? How you can save 2,000 on OnePlus phone

technology
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:19 PM IST

On Flipkart, the smartphone is priced at ₹13,789. However, you can purchase it for ₹11,789.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE (oneplus.com)
OnePlus Nord N20 SE (oneplus.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Under an offer on Flipkart, you can purchase OnePlus Nord N20 SE at 2,000 cheaper than its listed price on the e-ecommerce platform, where the device is priced at 13,789.

How to save 2,000 on Nord N20 SE?

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the discount is available on a CITI Bank credit card. Here, the price after discount ( 11,789) will not be paid in one go. Instead, it will be paid as equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

Nord N20 SE features and specifications

In the smartphone, OnePlus has given a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1,612x720 pixels. Nord N20 SE has 4G RAM and 64GB internal storage, and has MediaTek's Helio G35 chipset as its processing unit.

Also, the device's 5,000mAh battery supports SUPERVOOC fast charging of 33W, and the handset works on the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 operating system (OS). Meanwhile, for photography, there is an 8MP front camera for selfies, as well as a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary lens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out