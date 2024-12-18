Menu Explore
Want to watch YouTube videos later? Here’s how to save them in the ‘Watch Later’ playlist

ByShaurya Sharma
Dec 18, 2024 05:32 PM IST

YouTube allows you to save videos on the platform itself, by saving it to the ‘Watch Later’ playlist. Here's how it works.

YouTube is an incredibly popular platform, and a lot of people use it. If you use it regularly, you’ve likely been in a situation where you didn’t have time to watch a particular video and wanted to view it later—something most of us encounter on a day-to-day basis. In this case, many users simply copy the link and save it in their notes app or elsewhere, only to never find the video again.

YouTube has made it easy to save videos for later.
YouTube has made it easy to save videos for later.

Well, YouTube has ensured that you don’t have to do this and actually allows you to save the video on the platform itself, by saving it to the ‘Watch Later’ playlist. Saving a video to the 'Watch Later' playlist is quite simple. If you haven't come across the feature yet, here's how to do it.

Also Read: YouTube to soon take action against celebrity deepfakes with advanced AI detection tools: Report

How to save a video in the ‘Watch Later’ playlist on desktop

Step 1: Open the video you want to save.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dotted menu visible to the right of the share and like buttons.

Step 3: Now, you will see two options: either to save or report the video. Tap on Save. YouTube will then give you the option to save the video to a playlist.

Step 4: Now, you will also see the ‘Watch Later’ playlist. Check the box next to Watch Later. Your video is now saved to the Watch Later list.

To access the Watch Later playlist: Tap on the hamburger menu in the top left corner. Navigate to Watch Later, which is under the You section. Here, you will see a list of all the videos you’ve saved to the playlist, and you can easily start watching them from here.

How to save videos on YouTube mobile app

Step 1: To save a video on mobile, open the YouTube app and find the video you want to save.

Step 2: Navigate to the Save button directly visible below the notification bell icon. You may need to swipe horizontally.

Step 3: Tap Save and then select Watch Later. Now, your video will be saved.

To access the playlist on mobile: On the YouTube homepage, tap on the You tab at the bottom right. You will see the Watch Later playlist under the History section.

Also Read: YouTube now lets you enjoy games with friends in real-time, know how

