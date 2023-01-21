Home / Technology / WhatsApp developing feature to send photos in original quality: Report

WhatsApp developing feature to send photos in original quality: Report

technology
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:37 AM IST

According to the report, the instant messaging platform plans to bring this feature inside the drawing tool header within a chat.

Representational Image
Representational Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Soon, you may get to send photos on WhatsApp in their original quality. This is according to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which said in its report, that the Meta-owned service is developing an ability with which people will be able to send photos in original quality.

Also Read: Soon, you may bring images, videos from other apps to WhatsApp. Here's how

To explain how the feature will work, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot.
WABetaInfo shared this screenshot.

As seen in the screenshot, the instant messaging platform plans to bring this feature inside the drawing tool header within a chat; the option will enable users to configure the quality of any image. This ability will be extremely helpful when sending an image in its original quality is absolutely necessary.

Also Read: WhatsApp working on feature for users to block contacts within chat list

According to WABetaInfo, the release of this option is planned for a future update of the app. Also, the feature will first be made available to select users for testing, and this will be followed by a wider public rollout.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
whatsapp
whatsapp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out