WhatsApp to bring feature to block contact without going inside chat: Report
According to the report, the ‘Block’ option will be added right within the chat option in the chat list to quickly block a contact.
Soon, users may be able to block a contact on WhatsApp from the chat list itself, without going inside the conversation. This is according to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which said the Meta-owned platform is working on a shortcut which will allow users to block a contact from the chat list itself.
To explain how the concept will work, WABetaInfo shared this screenshot:
Here, as you can see, the ‘Block’ option will be added right within the chat option in the chat list to quickly block a contact; it will be introduced in a future update of the app.
Also, according to the website, WhatsApp, for now, is not planning on bringing a feature to quickly block multiple conversations at once. This, therefore, means users will be able to block only one conversation at a time, at least for now.
It is not known when this facility be rolled out. As always, it will be first made available to select beta testers for testing; a wider launch will take place only after that.
Meanwhile, here's how you can block a contact by going inside that chat.
