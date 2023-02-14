Home / Technology / WhatsApp to roll out feature to keep disappearing messages: Report

Published on Feb 14, 2023 01:34 PM IST

According to the report, the feature will be made available to beta testers first, for real-time testing.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that will allow users to retain disappearing messages, so that these can last for everyone on the chat. This is according to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, which reported in July last year the Meta-owned platform was developing such a feature.

The feature, said WABetaInfo, is for now, being made available to select beta testers. This is how its works:

Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo
Screenshot shared by WABetaInfo

As seen in the screenshot above, users will now see a new ‘kept messages’ section within the chat info (in case the ability has been enabled for their WhatsApp account). Here, if someone decides to keep a disappearing message, the said text/image/video/GIF will not disappear from the chat after expiration. People will be, however, able to delete these at any time.

Also, this section will list all kept messages. This will help everyone in the conversation easily find these in the future.

WABetaInfo also said for now, it is not possible to keep a disappearing message, as the ability will be available in full in the future. This is despite the section appearing inside chat info.

Additionally, users will have to install the latest update for WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store, to use this feature.

    HT News Desk

