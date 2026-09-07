Why spend on a home theatre when these 10 soundbars can give your TV a cinematic audio upgrade?

Get cinematic, powerful TV sound without the home theatre cost. (AI Generated) Get your new Audio Device at ₹ 1,500/month Check Eligibility → A good TV can deliver sharp pictures, but its built-in speakers often struggle to match the scale of what you see on screen. That is where a soundbar can make quite a big difference, adding more volume, stronger bass and, in some cases, proper surround sound without the complexity of a full home theatre. Here in this article, we have picked 10 soundbars from Flipkart across different price points and configurations, including compact 2.1-channel options and more powerful 5.1 and 7.2.4 setups. Here are the models worth considering if you really want to make your movie nights a little more cinematic.

The boAt Aavante 1550 Plus is a 2.1-channel soundbar rated at 160W, making it a straightforward upgrade over most TV speakers. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity, a wired setup and a remote control, while its LED design adds a little flair to the living room. This soundbar is aimed at customers who want stronger bass and louder audio without spending heavily on a multi-speaker home theatre system.

Specifications Power Output 160 W Configuration 2.1 Bluetooth Yes Type Soundbar Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy 160W output for a noticeable audio boost 2.1-channel setup with bass-focused sound Bluetooth connectivity and remote control Reason to avoid Not suitable if you want true surround sound

2. Sony HT-S20R 5.1ch Home Theatre Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sony HT-S20R comes with a 3-channel soundbar with rear speakers and an external subwoofer for 5.1-channel audio. It delivers 400W output and supports Dolby Digital, Bluetooth and USB playback. HDMI ARC, optical and analogue inputs also make it easier to connect to a TV. This is the option to consider if you want a more traditional home theatre experience rather than a single-bar setup.

Specifications Power Output 400 W Configuration 5.1 Technology Dolby Digital Bluetooth Yes USB Yes Reasons to buy Real 5.1-channel setup Includes rear speakers and subwoofer Dolby Digital support Reason to avoid Wired rear speakers mean more cables around the room

The ZEBRONICS Juke Bar 10000 offers 1100W output and a 7.2.4-channel configuration. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS and includes wireless subwoofer and satellite speakers. The system has 10 drivers, while its subwoofer delivers 300W of bass. There is also a built-in Karaoke Maker, making it more than just a movie-focused sound system.

Specifications Power Output 1100 W Configuration 7.2.4 Subwoofer 300 W Drivers 10 Connectivity Bluetooth Reasons to buy Powerful 1100W output 7.2.4-channel immersive setup Dolby Atmos and DTS support Reason to avoid Large multi-speaker setup needs considerable space

The Mivi Fort H350 brings a 5.1-channel configuration and 350W RMS output to a relatively affordable segment. It includes a soundbar, subwoofer and two satellite speakers, along with Bluetooth connectivity and multiple inputs. The system also offers EQ modes, giving users some control over the sound profile. It makes sense for those coustomers who want a more spacious audio setup without moving into the price range of premium home theatre systems.

Specifications Power Output 350 W Configuration 5.1 Bluetooth Yes Impedance 8 Ohms Model SWFTH350 Reasons to buy 5.1-channel setup 350W RMS output Includes satellite speakers and subwoofer Reason to avoid Requires more space and cabling than a basic soundbar

The Motorola AmphisoundX Vibe is a 5.1-channel soundbar system with 500W output and Dolby support. It is designed for buyers who want a bigger audio setup for movies and TV without jumping into the four-figure wattage territory of the Zebronics model. Bluetooth connectivity makes wireless music playback simple, while the included subwoofer and surround configuration should provide a fuller soundstage than a conventional TV speaker.

Specifications Power Output 500 W Configuration 5.1 Bluetooth Yes Technology Dolby Digital Type Soundbar Reasons to buy 500W output 5.1-channel configuration Dolby Digital support Reason to avoid The multi-speaker setup needs more room than a standalone bar

The MarQ by Flipkart Thunder 60 is the simplest and most affordable option in this selection. It is a 2.1-channel soundbar with 60W output, Bluetooth connectivity and EQ modes. Its compact setup makes it better suited to smaller rooms or buyers who simply want clearer, louder audio from their TV. It is not trying to replicate a full cinema setup, but its low price makes it an easy entry point into soundbars.

Specifications Power Output 60 W Configuration 2.1 Bluetooth Yes Wireless Range 10 m Warranty 1 Year Reasons to buy Very affordable Compact 2.1-channel design Bluetooth connectivity Reason to avoid 60W output will not suit large rooms

The GOVO GOSURROUND 900 combines a 2.1-channel soundbar with a 6.5-inch wired subwoofer and 200W RMS output. It supports Bluetooth and works with Android and iOS devices, while its 3D surround sound and DSP processing aim to make the audio feel wider. The setup is relatively simple compared with multi-speaker home theatres, making it suitable for buyers who want stronger bass without filling the room with satellite speakers.

Specifications Power Output 200 W Configuration 2.1 Subwoofer 6.5-inch wired Bluetooth Yes Compatible Devices Android and iOS Reasons to buy 200W output Dedicated 6.5-inch subwoofer 3D surround sound with DSP Reason to avoid Wired subwoofer limits placement flexibility

The Samsung HW-B45E/XL is a 300W soundbar system with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Digital support. It also features DTS Virtual, which is designed to create a wider, more immersive sound field from the system. Bluetooth support makes it useful for playing music from a phone as well. For buyers who prefer a familiar TV and audio brand and want a step up from basic soundbars, this Samsung system is worth considering.

Specifications Power Output 300 W Bluetooth Yes Subwoofer Wireless Technology Dolby Digital Audio DTS Virtual Reasons to buy Wireless subwoofer Dolby Digital support DTS Virtual processing Reason to avoid Higher price than several simpler 2.1-channel options

The JBL Cinema SB550 is a 3.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and 250W RMS output. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and HDMI connectivity, giving it a straightforward connection path for a TV while also allowing wireless music playback. The 3.1-channel configuration adds a dedicated centre channel, which can be useful for dialogue-heavy films and shows. It is a sensible middle ground between basic stereo soundbars and larger multi-speaker systems.

Specifications Power Output 250 W Configuration 3.1 Bluetooth 5.3 Subwoofer Wireless Wireless Range 10 m Reasons to buy 3.1-channel configuration Wireless subwoofer HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity Reason to avoid Not as immersive as a true 5.1-channel setup

The boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 7050D delivers 700W output and uses a 5.1-channel configuration with wireless satellite speakers. Dolby Audio is supported, while Bluetooth provides another way to stream music. The included authorised installation is also useful for buyers who would rather not figure out the multi-speaker setup themselves.

Specifications Power Output 700 W Configuration 5.1 Bluetooth Yes Audio Dolby Audio Satellites Wireless Reasons to buy Powerful 700W output 5.1-channel home theatre setup Wireless satellite speakers Reason to avoid Takes more space than a conventional soundbar