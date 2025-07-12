World’s fastest internet? Japan creates a new record using standard fibre cables

Japan has pushed the boundaries of internet technology by achieving a new global record in data transmission speed. The National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) announced that it reached an internet speed of 1.02 petabits per second (Pbps). This speed allows data transfers so rapid that downloading the entire Netflix library or the English version of Wikipedia would take just one second. Japan’s 1.02 Pbps internet speed could transform everything you do online.(Pexels)

This breakthrough speed far exceeds the current internet speeds in many countries. For instance, it is 16 million times faster than India’s average internet speed, which stands at around 63.55 Mbps. Compared to the United States, Japan’s new speed is approximately 3.5 million times quicker based on recent data.

Also read: OpenAI prepares to take on Google Chrome with AI-driven browser, launch expected in weeks

NICT explained that the goal was to demonstrate that extremely high-speed internet could be achieved over long distances using existing infrastructure. The project involved collaboration with Sumitomo Electric and European researchers. They used a specially designed optical fibre cable featuring 19 cores, each the same thickness as current cables, about 0.125 mm.

How the Test Was Conducted

In the experiment, data signals travelled through 19 loops of cable, each measuring 86.1 kilometres, repeated 21 times, making a total distance of 1,808 kilometres. The system handled 180 separate data streams simultaneously, pushing the data transfer rate to a record 1.86 exabits per second per km.

Also read: Thomson launches AlphaBeat soundbar series in India, ranging from 80W to 200W

Sumitomo Electric developed the fibre optic cable, while NICT constructed the transmission system. The team employed advanced transmitters, receivers, and related technology to reach these speeds.

What This Means for the Future

According to reports, this capacity means users could download the entire English Wikipedia, roughly 100 GB, 10,000 times in just one second. It would also allow instant downloads of high-resolution 8K videos.

Also read: Human trials for Google’s drugs made by AI set to begin soon, possibly changing how we perceive healthcare

NICT highlighted that this ultra-fast internet speed can be achieved without replacing the current cable infrastructure. This advancement could support growing global demands for high-speed internet driven by data-heavy applications like streaming, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence.

While NICT has not provided a timeline for public deployment, this record shows significant progress in optical fibre technology and the potential for future internet capabilities worldwide.