Xiaomi 15 Ultra launch confirmed for February, pre-reservations started- All details

Xiaomi is headed for a China launch for its flagship Xiaomi 15 Ultra model this month. While the official launch date is yet to be announced, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun recently announced that the smartphone may debut by the end of February. Additionally, the company has also started pre-reservations for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China. However, the global launch may take place after a few months. Over the past few months, Xiaomi has been teasing the smartphone and showcasing its capabilities, now as the launch timeline nears, leaks surrounding the devices have also started to circulate, giving us a sneak peek at what the new-generation Xiaomi flagship will look like. Therefore, check what is expected to launch and what upgrades we may get to experience. From launch date to specifications, here’s everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.(Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra launch: What to expect

According to a GizmoChina report, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra recently appeared in the Geekbench AI benchmark listing with d with model number 25010PN30G. It was revealed that the smartphone may come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chips paired with 16GB RAM. The Geekbench AI Scores revealed that it achieved 635 points in single-precision, 630 in half-precision, and 1,455 points in quantised testing. For storage, the smartphone may offer up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of other specifications, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to feature a 2K quad-curved display. Since it is a camera-centric smartphone, it will likely feature a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 4.3x optical zoom and a Samsung HP9 sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX858 camera, and a telephoto macro lens.

Apart from camera and performance features, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will likely be backed by a 6000mAh battery that may support 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Lastly, the smartphone may run on Hyper OS based on Android 15. However, note that the specification is based on rumours and we will have to wait for official announcements to confirm what Xiaomi has planned.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra price

Reportedly, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could launch at a starting price of CNY 6,499 which is about Rs.78000 in India. However, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched at Rs.99999 in India for a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Now, we will have to wait until the India launch to confirm the pricing.

