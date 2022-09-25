Home / Technology / You can prepare food just by voice command. Check this Philips cooking device

You can prepare food just by voice command. Check this Philips cooking device

Updated on Sep 25, 2022 05:03 PM IST

With the help of Philips Airfryer XL Connected, cooking can be done by simply giving voice commands. This air fryer offers cooking options in the temperature range of 80 °C to 200 °C.

The price of Philips Airfryer XL Connected in India has been kept at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,995.(Philips)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

With development of technology and frequent upgrade in intelligence of artificial intelligence, innovation has taken front seat to extensively improve the healthcare system with help of newer age technology. More specifically, after the pandemic a new revolution in the healthcare sector is underway as people are investing more in their health, learning from the experience of the pandemic.

Now, with the help of Philips Airfryer XL Connected, cooking can be done by simply giving voice commands reports the Hindustan Times sister publication- Live Hindustan. This air fryer offers cooking options in the temperature range of 80 °C to 200 °C. Also, frying with its rapid air technology will not affect the quality and nutritional value of the food. This device works with the NutriU App to tell how and for how long to cook food.

Touch screen will get pre-programmed functions

In addition to a touch screen display, the Philips Airfryer XL Connected comes with seven pre-programmed functions, including options to heat, fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat. It has a 1.2Kg capacity basket and 6.2L pan to fry food for five people at a time. Both parts are removable and dishwasher-proof.

More power with the Amazon Alexa integration

Amazon Alexa integration has been given in the new Philips device, with which intelligent cooking can be done. Alexa's integration means that users will be able to operate it just by giving voice. At the same time, the NutriU app has a database of over 100 recipes. Users can also prepare recipes of their choice in this app and upload them to the account after signing up.

Price and availability information

The price of Philips Airfryer XL Connected in India has been kept at 17,995. It can be purchased from Philips’ exclusive Domestic Appliances e-store only. Under the launch offer, this device is available for only 17,099.

