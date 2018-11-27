‘KCR should go to London and stay there for 5 years’: PM Modi at Nizamabad

Addressing his first rally in Telangana at Nizamabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saying that he had not kept the promises he had made to the people of the state.

Modi said that when KCR was elected CM, he had promised to turn Nizamabad into London.

“He had promised to make Nizamabad into a smart city. But that hasn’t happened. Today, people are still struggling to get basic amenities,” he said.

“On my way here, I asked the pilot of my helicopter to give me an aerial survey of the city and show me the development that had been done. Strangely, I didn’t see any development. In fact, the poorer cities of the country appear to have better development than Nizamabad,” Modi said.

“The CM should go live in London for five years and return after that,” he said.

Earlier, he said that before he became chief minister, KCR had promised that he would ensure that every house would get water from the Godavari but he hasn’t fulfilled his promise. “Has he not lied to you? Should he not be removed? Should he not be punished? He who cannot provide water shouldn’t be elected,” Modi said.

Speaking about dynastic politics, the PM criticised not just TRS, but also the Congress.

“Both Congress and TRS believe in dynastic politics. They are two sides of the same coin. Both parties appease the minorities, both parties believe in vote bank politics, but none of them have internal democracy,” he said.

Speaking about the Congress and TRS in the same breath, Modi said Congress had been winning elections for 65 years without doing anything and TRS also wanted to do the same thing.

“The CM and his family are following in the Congress’ footsteps and trying to win by not doing anything. But the country is changing. It is now a country of the youth. Now, no political party can win after 50 months of not doing anything,” Modi said.

Referring to the short tenure of the KCR government in the state, Modi said that this government was a government of incomplete things. “The CM and his party are like this only... incomplete promises, incomplete projects and an incomplete tenure... everything is incomplete. Will you believe in such a government?,” he said.

“It’s good that they announced an early election in the state. At least you will be free of your problems earlier,” he said.

Voting in Telangana will be held on December 7 and counting on December 11.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 13:42 IST