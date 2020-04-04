e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Telangana / Cops, docs get exemption from salary cut in Telugu states, to get full salaries

Cops, docs get exemption from salary cut in Telugu states, to get full salaries

On Friday, the Telangana government, too, issued an order, paying full salaries to the employees of the Medical and Health and Police departments would be paid for the month of March

telangana Updated: Apr 04, 2020 18:14 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The Andhra Pradesh government, however, described it as partial deferment, rather than a pay cut.
The Andhra Pradesh government, however, described it as partial deferment, rather than a pay cut.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo)
         

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced that three frontline departments –police, medical and health and sanitation wing of the municipal administration – would be exempted from the salary cut being enforced on the government employees with effect from this month.

On April 1, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in AP announced slashing of salaries of various categories of employees, starting from 10 per cent to 60 per cent, on the ground that all the revenue streams of the government have “totally dried up” in view of the ongoing lockdown to fight COVID-19.

The government, however, described it as partial deferment, rather than a pay cut.

On Saturday, the chief minister decided to exempt all the police personnel, employees of the medical and health department including doctors and paramedical staff in various government hospitals and also ground staff working in the sanitation wings of the municipalities and municipal corporations from the “salary deferment” order.

According to an official release from the chief minister’s office, a government order to this effect would be released shortly.

The official release said Jagan had appreciated the services of the police, doctors, paramedical staff and sanitation wing department, medical and health department and the sanitation wing employees of the municipal bodies in fighting against the spread of Coronavirus.

These employees are working round-the-clock, risking their lives in the present scenario and hence, their services should be acknowledged. “Though the state is going through a grim financial situation, the government decided to give them full salaries as a recognition to their services,” the official release said.

On Friday, the Telangana government, too, issued an order, paying full salaries to the employees of the Medical and Health and Police departments would be paid for the month of March. However, there was no mention of sanitation employees in the order.

tags
top news
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
India-US to fight coronavirus together, says PM after call with Trump
India-US to fight coronavirus together, says PM after call with Trump
Tablighi Jamaat HQ is India’s biggest Covid-19 hot spot, linked to 1,000 cases in India
Tablighi Jamaat HQ is India’s biggest Covid-19 hot spot, linked to 1,000 cases in India
Covid-19: Govt says maximum cases in the age group between 21 and 40 years
Covid-19: Govt says maximum cases in the age group between 21 and 40 years
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for Covid-19, will be kept under observation
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for Covid-19, will be kept under observation
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Hacker finds a way to access Apple iPhone and MacBook’s webcam
Hacker finds a way to access Apple iPhone and MacBook’s webcam
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news