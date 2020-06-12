e-paper
Home / Telangana / Doctors at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital call off strike

Doctors at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital call off strike

Khizer Ahmed, General Secretary Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said, “Keeping public health in consideration especially in view of the Covid-19 pandemic we are fighting and trusting the Health Minister’s reassuring words, TJUDA has decided to conditionally call off the strike and resume duties with immediate effect.”

telangana Updated: Jun 12, 2020 10:49 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hyderabad
PG doctors hold placards during a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi Hospital as they demanding the government to provide security to them, in Hyderabad on June 10, 2020. (ANI file photo)
PG doctors hold placards during a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi Hospital as they demanding the government to provide security to them, in Hyderabad on June 10, 2020. (ANI file photo)
         

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital, an exclusive Covid care facility in Hyderabad, have called off their strike after state Health Minister Eatala Rajender has assured the fulfilment of their demands within the next 15 days.



“As discussed with the Health Minister, a committee will be formed by TJUDA that would follow up with the Minister regularly (through video conferencing) for the next 15 days on updates of the demands. We are hopeful that the Health Minister shall personally take care of these demands so that we do not have to boycott duties again in a more intensive manner after 15 days,” Ahmed added.

The TJUDA are demanding increased security, decentralisation of Covid treatment, and immediate recruitment of additional staff.

Health Minister Rajender said, “Gandhi Hospital, being a super-speciality hospital, is capable of handling for free a variety of acute and chronic diseases. Poor patients can be best benefited by resuming non-COVID services here. This will be done after consulting the cabinet. Management of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and symptomatic Covid positive cases will be decentralised and adequate provisions will be made for the treatment of these cases in their respective district hospitals and all private medical colleges for better patient care delivery.”

“Recruitment of doctors, nurses, patient care providers and sanitation workers to fill the shortage will be conducted and provision will also be made for a 30 per cent extra force in reserve. Recruitment of SPF as per government order of December 2019 is under progress and will be provided soon in all government medical colleges/ hospitals,” the Minister added.

