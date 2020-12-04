Home minister Amit Shah thanks BJP workers for party’s performance in GHMC polls

telangana

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:13 IST

Union minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the BJP workers in Telangana for their efforts as the national party made major inroads into Telangana after it secured wins in 48 constituencies out of 150 in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections.

Shah also praised Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and congratulated BJP president JP Nadda after the results were released.

Shah in his tweet wrote, “Gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in PM @NarendraModi led BJP’s Politics of Development. Congratulations to Shri @JPNadda ji and Shri @bandisanjay_bjp for BJP’s astounding performance in GHMC. I applaud the hard work of our karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana.”

BJP won 48 seats in the recently concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election results. BJP party workers across party offices were seen celebrating as the national party emerged as a challenger to the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti ahead of the 2023 legislative assembly elections.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samiti has won 55 seats, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has won in 44 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats. The counting in Neredpet has been withheld as dispute arose over marking of ballots.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy also said that the win shows that BJP has paved its path in Telangana and people have bestowed their faith on the Modi-led government in Centre.