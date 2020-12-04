e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Telangana / Home minister Amit Shah thanks BJP workers for party’s performance in GHMC polls

Home minister Amit Shah thanks BJP workers for party’s performance in GHMC polls

Shah also praised Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and congratulated BJP president JP Nadda after the results were released.

telangana Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Home Minister Amit Shah said that people of Telangana have voted for developmental politics.
Home Minister Amit Shah said that people of Telangana have voted for developmental politics. (PTI)
         

Union minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated the BJP workers in Telangana for their efforts as the national party made major inroads into Telangana after it secured wins in 48 constituencies out of 150 in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections.

Shah also praised Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and congratulated BJP president JP Nadda after the results were released.

Shah in his tweet wrote, “Gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in PM @NarendraModi led BJP’s Politics of Development. Congratulations to Shri @JPNadda ji and Shri @bandisanjay_bjp for BJP’s astounding performance in GHMC. I applaud the hard work of our karyakartas of @BJP4Telangana.”

BJP won 48 seats in the recently concluded Greater Hyderabad Municipal Election results. BJP party workers across party offices were seen celebrating as the national party emerged as a challenger to the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti ahead of the 2023 legislative assembly elections.

The Telangana Rashtriya Samiti has won 55 seats, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has won in 44 seats, Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats. The counting in Neredpet has been withheld as dispute arose over marking of ballots.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy also said that the win shows that BJP has paved its path in Telangana and people have bestowed their faith on the Modi-led government in Centre.

tags
top news
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
Ranjitsinh Disale wins $1 million prize, shares half with other finalists
Ranjitsinh Disale wins $1 million prize, shares half with other finalists
China has eradicated absolute poverty: President Xi Jinping
China has eradicated absolute poverty: President Xi Jinping
HTLS 2020: A pill that can reverse ageing? Yes, it will be possible, says Dr Sinclair
HTLS 2020: A pill that can reverse ageing? Yes, it will be possible, says Dr Sinclair
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In