Number of new cases reducing constantly in Telangana: State health minister

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 06:26 IST

Telangana has not witnessed the second wave of Covid-19 till now, and the mortality rate and the number of positive cases are reducing constantly, said the state health minister Etela Rajender on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Rajender said the people of Telangana are alert and they taking all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the viral infection.

The minister said the Telangana has not reported any cases related to the new strain of Coronavirus that has recently been found in the United Kingdom.

“The people who travelled from the UK to Telangana are being tested at the airport and if tested positive then they are put in quarantine. Till now, out of the tests that have been conducted, no cases of the new strain of virus have been identified and if at all someone is tested positive with the new strain of the virus, then we would provide the same treatment that is being given in the UK,” he stated.

Rajender further urged the people to take utmost care and precautions as there is a risk of an increase in the spread of Covid-19 during the winter season.

“Though the number of cases is reducing day by day, it is necessary for the people to follow the precautions for at least one more month. Nothing is more important than life and people must take care of themselves. New Year and Sankranti can be celebrated every year. So, I request the people to take all the precautionary measures and I appeal to the people not to be afraid,” he added.