Ankita Raina-Karman Kaur Thandi clinch WTA Taipei Open

Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi -- India’s top two singles players -- combined well to win their maiden title on the WTA Tour, grabbing the doubles trophy at the USD 125,000 Taipei OEC Open, on Sunday.

Playing first time together on the Pro circuit, the Indians clinched the title when Russia’s Olga Doroshina and Natela Dzalamidze opted out of edge-of-seat contest due to latter’s injury. The match was on even keel with both the pairs splitting the first two sets.

The Indians had won the first set 6-4 but lost the second 5-7. The super tie breaker was tied 12-12 when Natela fell and suffered a hamstring injury. She struggled to even walk and they were forced to retire.

“I was wishing to won a WTA title this year and I had even told my coach about it and here it is. It’s my first WTA title and that too with a compatriot. It makes a difference when you play with a fellow Indian,” Ankita told PTI from Taipei.

Karman added: “It’s special to win a WTA title, even if it’s doubles. Ankita and I combine well as a team. We fought for every point. Most importantly our communication was good. We just enjoyed the moment.” PTI AT SSC SSC

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 20:33 IST