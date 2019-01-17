Australian Open 2019: Novak Djokovic powers past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Alexander Zverev through

World number one Novak Djokovic blasted past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 at the Australian Open on Thursday in a repeat of their 2008 Melbourne final, also won by the Serb.

The top seed vanquished his old French foe for the 17th time in 27 tour meetings stretching back 11 years and advances to face Canada’s 25th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

Alexander Zverev almost blew his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title Thursday before registering a gritty five set win over France’s Jeremy Chardy in the Australian Open second round.

The fourth seed looked far from his anointed status as the flag-bearer for the next generation as he failed time and again to put away the veteran before winning 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1.

The 21-year-old German will face young Australian wildcard Alex Bolt in the last 32 after eventually winning in 3hr 42min on Margaret Court Arena.

Watched by concerned coach Ivan Lendl, Zverev threw away four break points in the third set and four more and a match point in the fourth.

The dogged Frenchman, the world number 36, would not lie down and extended the match beyond midnight with Zverev finally securing match point at 12.15am local time Friday (1315 GMT Thursday).

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 19:25 IST