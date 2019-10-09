e-paper
Djokovic begins Shanghai defence with easy win

Fresh from winning career title 76 in Tokyo, the world number one will play big-serving American John Isner in the last 16 after a 6-3, 6-3 victory

tennis Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:44 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Shanghai
Novak Djokovic of Serbia
Novak Djokovic of Serbia(AP)
         

Novak Djokovic made a fast start to the defence of his Shanghai Masters crown on Wednesday, easing past young Canadian Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

Fresh from winning career title 76 in Tokyo, the world number one will play big-serving American John Isner in the last 16 after a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The 32-year-old Djokovic cantered to the win over the 20-year-old Shapovalov in just 70 minutes.

The Serb is getting back to his best after pulling out of the US Open in the last 16 with a shoulder injury.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 17:44 IST

