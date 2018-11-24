Dr Simona Halep! world number one tennis player awarded honorary degree

World number one Simona Halep has been awarded an honorary doctorate in his homeland Romania.

The degree of doctor honoris causa was awarded by West University, Timisoara and was for achievements in the game of tennis as well as her role as an unofficial ambassador of her country.

Halep took to twitter and declared that she was proud and honoured to have received the award from the university.

I'm so proud and honoured to receive the title Doctor Honoris Causa from West University in Timisoara! 🎓🙏 pic.twitter.com/PDZbakVtu6 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) November 23, 2018

“I’m so proud and honoured to receive the title Doctor Honoris Causa from West University in Timisoara! 🎓🙏,” she tweeted.

Simona Halep won her first Grand Slam by beating Sloane Stephens 3-6 6-4 6-1 in the final of the French Open earlier this year. Halep ended the year as world number one despite not being able to complete at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore due to injury but was still awarded 2018 player of the year.

During 2018 Halep and long time coach Darren Cahill parted company because of personal reasons.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 13:17 IST