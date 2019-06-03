French Open: Ashleigh Barty, Madison Keys reach quarter-finals

Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty beat Sofia Kenin, who stunned Serena Williams in the third round, to reach her second straight Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Monday.

Barty, who also made the last eight at the Australian Open earlier this year, won 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a tie with 14th-seeded American Madison Keys.

“It’s my first time this week playing on this beautiful court and I just wanted to come out here and enjoy it,” said the 23-year-old former cricketer.

“It (playing cricket) was incredible, it made me more hungry to come back and have success in tennis.”

Keys victorious

American 14th seed Madison Keys reached the quarter-finals of Roland Garros for the second successive year on Monday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Katerina Siniakova, the conqueror of top seed Naomi Osaka.

Keys, who reached the semi-finals in 2018, goes on to face either compatriot Sofia Kenin or Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty for a place in the last-four.

“I was really happy to close it out as playing three sets in these heavy conditions does not sound like much fun,” said the 24-year-old.

“I love clay courts and Paris and I am happy to play another match.”

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 16:24 IST