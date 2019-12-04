e-paper
Novak Djokovic adds Adelaide event to Australian Open preparations

Djokovic will start his competitive preparation for the new season at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi from Dec. 19-21, before representing Serbia in the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia in early January.

tennis Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his match against France's Benoit Paire.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his match against France's Benoit Paire.(REUTERS)
         

World number two Novak Djokovic will play in the inaugural Adelaide International tennis competition in January ahead of his Australian Open title defence, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Serb, who beat Rafael Nadal to claim a record seventh Australian Open title earlier this year, will then arrive in Adelaide for the combined WTA and ATP tournament from Jan. 12-18.

The women’s field will feature American seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, alongside world number one Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens.

“Novak and Venus are amongst the all-time greats of our sport and we can’t wait to see them right here in Adelaide,” tournament director Alistair MacDonald said in a statement.

The Australian Open, the year’s first grand slam, will be held at Melbourne Park from Jan. 20-Feb 2.

