e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Novak Djokovic sets up Paris Masters quarter-final with Stefanos Tsitsipas

The top seed, battling Rafael Nadal for the year-end world number one spot, needed seven set points in the first set before winning 7-6 (9/7), 6-1.

tennis Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:19 IST
AFP
AFP
Paris
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against England's Kyle Edmund.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against England's Kyle Edmund.(AP)
         

Novak Djokovic saw off Britain’s Kyle Edmund on Thursday to reach his eighth Paris Masters quarter-final, where he will renew his burgeoning rivalry with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The top seed, battling Rafael Nadal for the year-end world number one spot, needed seven set points in the first set before winning 7-6 (9/7), 6-1.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion is chasing a record-extending fifth Bercy title, but will next face world number seven Tsitsipas, who leads their head-to-head record 2-1.

Djokovic is hoping to tie Pete Sampras’ record of finishing six years as the world’s best player, but Nadal can be sure of denying the Serbian that achievement with a maiden Paris title this week.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 21:51 IST

tags
top news
Diwali wishes, political discussion: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after meeting Pawar
Diwali wishes, political discussion: Sena’s Sanjay Raut after meeting Pawar
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph
Islamic State confirms death of Baghdadi, names new Caliph
Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final, says Aaditya Thackeray on Maharashtra govt formation
Uddhav Thackeray’s word will be final, says Aaditya Thackeray on Maharashtra govt formation
CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30
CBDT extends all ITRs filing deadline for J-K, Ladakh UTs to Nov 30
‘Said it in jest’: Engineer does U-turn over Anushka comment - Report
‘Said it in jest’: Engineer does U-turn over Anushka comment - Report
US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump
US House votes to authorise impeachment inquiry against Trump
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
Spyware attack on Indians via WhatsApp? | ‘Pegasus’ controversy explained
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Tennis News