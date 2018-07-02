Roger Federer hopes for Nike cooperation in obtaining rights to ‘RF’ brand

Roger Federer hopes to be reunited with his iconic ‘RF’ logo as soon as possible after switching kit manufacturer from Nike to Uniqlo.

Nike still hold the rights to the ‘RF’ brand, which appeared on Federer’s clothing during his time with the American supplier.

After opening his Wimbledon defence with a straight-sets win against Dusan Lajovic without his beloved logo, Federer expressed optimism that the rights would soon be returned to him.

“The ‘RF’ logo is with Nike at the moment, but it will come to me at some point,” he told a news conference. “I hope sooner rather than later, that Nike can be nice and helpful in the process to bring it over to me.

“It’s also something that was very important for me, for the fans really.

“It’s the process. But the good news is that it will come with me at one point.

“They are my initials. They are mine. The good thing is it’s not theirs forever. In a short period of time, it will come to me.”

The Uniqlo deal will reportedly last 10 years, taking Federer up to the age of 46 and surely long after he has retired from the sport.

But the eight-time Wimbledon champion is still on the lookout for a shoe supplier.

“I don’t have a shoe deal. I’m looking forward to seeing what shoes I will be wearing in the near future,” he added. “For now, I will be wearing Nike. They have shown interest to have a shoe deal with me, as well.

“Ties are not broken there. I have deep roots with Nike. I’ve had a great relationship over the last 20 years.

“But everything is open. Yeah, it’s very exciting also again to see what’s out there, who wants to do something with me.

“I was excited to wear Uniqlo today. I must tell you, it’s been a long time coming. I felt very good out there.”

Uniqlo previously designed clothing for Federer’s fellow former world number one Novak Djokovic before he switched to French brand Lacoste in 2017.