Roger Federer keeps ATP Finals title hopes alive

Two days after a shocking straight-sets defeat against Kei Nishikori, Swiss tennis star Roger Federer conquered Dominic Thiem in the ongoing ATP Finals here at the O2 Arena in London.

To maintain his hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of the prestigious tournament, the six-time season finale champion ousted Thiem 6-2, 6-3 in his second round-robin match that lasted 67 minutes.

Federer, on his secured victory, said that he is delighted to make a comeback after losing to Nishikori in his opening fixture. “No match is easy here. It is maybe not something I’m that used to lose and come back and play again, but it was a good exercise. It was a great challenge for me and I’m happy with my attitude. I’m happy with how I played, and it was good fun against Dominic,” Nitto ATP Finals quoted Federer, as saying.

From the beginning of the match, the World number three gave a dose of his backhand that provoked Austrian into a number of unforced errors. Thiem interestingly tried to break Swiss star’s momentum, but Federer maintained his lead to keep his semifinals hopes alive.

Federer will now play against Kevin Anderson of South Africa, who is leading at 2-0, in the final match of group play.

Talking about the last match, Federer said: “What is important for me is to play a good last match here in the round robin, try to beat Kevin. He has been playing great. He has had a wonderful season and played great against me at Wimbledon.

“I can’t talk about what would come next because it’s a hard match in itself. My first-round match here wasn’t great, so today was better, and I need to keep that up against Kevin if I want to have a chance to stay here in London.”

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 13:21 IST