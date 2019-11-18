e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Rohan Bopanna pulls out of tie against Pakistan due to shoulder injury

Bopanna, who underwent an MRI scan on Monday, communicated his unavailability to non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal.

tennis Updated: Nov 18, 2019 21:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Rohan Bopanna during a match against Leander Paes and Reyes Varela at Tata Open Maharashtra 2019.
Rohan Bopanna during a match against Leander Paes and Reyes Varela at Tata Open Maharashtra 2019.(PTI)
         

Senior player Rohan Bopanna pulled out of India’s upcoming tie against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury, paving the way for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan’s inclusion in the playing squad. Bopanna, who underwent an MRI scan on Monday, communicated his unavailability to non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal.

The 39-year-old was expected to be paired with veteran Leander Paes for the doubles rubber of the November 29-30 tie.

Left-handed Nedunchezhiyan was named as one of the three reserves in the eight-member squad announced by the AITA selection committee.

“It’s disappointing not to have Rohan in the side. But we want him to protect his shoulder. He needs shots (injection) for treatment. We have an able replacement in Jeevan. He has done well on the Tour and we will have a good left-right combination,” Rajpal told PTI.

Bopanna is country’s top doubles player. Now the two best-ranked players are not available for the tie. Divij Sharan is also unavailable because of his wedding reception.

Nedunchezhiyan has been knocking on the doors of the Indian Davis Cup team for some time by consistently performing on the ATP tour.

tags
top news
Eight soldiers stuck under snow after avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
Eight soldiers stuck under snow after avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

Tennis News