Sania Mirza’s lockdwon advise: No place for negativity today

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:51 IST

Amid the Covid-19 crisis, Sania Mirza is playing the Good Samaritan that she has always been. In her words, “given that some of us are in such a position in life and God has given us so much to be able to help society, it’s our responsibility to help in every small way possible”, and she urges others also to do the same.

Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought - there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 4, 2020

While she has been vocal about people going overboard posting “cooking videos and food pictures” on social media, urging them to think about those going hungry, Mirza has also clarified that she wasn’t being judgemental when she posted what she did on Twitter. Not wanting to comment on the debate further, or on the row that got sparked after Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh expressed support to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, one thing Mirza strongly feels is that those who’re posting about what they’re doing to help are not doing it “for publicity”. Excerpts:

Tell us how are you going about helping those in need?

Some of us are in a certain privileged position to be able to help others. We’re trying to do that. We’ve been educating young girls. In these troubled times, each of us who can, have come together. Some of my friends, I, along with the SAFA society have started the Youth Feed India Movement initiative. We’ve been able to raise almost ₹2.5 crore and have been able to feed some daily wage workers with it. Hopefully, we’ll be able to continue doing this.

Apart from spreading awareness, you’re also keeping spirits high with your positive social media presence. What do you have to say?

We all need to stay positive. I’m trying to keep certain things light keeping in mind the sensitivity of it. We’re all in this together. If we try and go through it smilingly, it might make it easier. Everybody has his/her own way to cope/ deal with it. Mine is to exercise, spend time with my son, family and hope and pray that everybody is healthy and we come out of this soon.

Talking about creating awareness, many people, including celebrities, have been under fire for sharing wrong information around coronavirus. How are you being careful?

I can’t comment on others, but yes we’ve to be careful, especially those who have a certain following. We’ve to be careful to avoid spreading certain rumours. I’ve been careful, have just being following news from the government, be it state or central, also keeping a check on WHO website. These are the one that you can depend on.

What are thoughts right now? How are you inculcating the positivity in yourself and your family?

The entire world is going through these difficult times and there’s a strange kind of unity in these times as well, which is very positive. We should be grateful for what we have, whether it’s spending time with family, having a safe environment, having food to eat. All these are privileges today. All of us are spending time together, playing a lot of table tennis, not much of tennis. We’re also trying to keep our immunity high. The athlete in me is trying to face everything, trying to look forward to fight another day as long as there is one.

Your son Izhaan must be getting a lot more time with you right now and he must be on cloud nine?

We’re swimming together, playing tennis. He hits the balls here and there, runs around in the court. He loves nursery rhymes and we also watch TV together. Since I love Bollywood, whenever I’m getting some time, I’m revisiting old films. My all-time favourite film is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001).

While celebrities are speaking about their initiatives, many feel that they’re doing this for publicity. What’s your stand?

When you’ve a large following and you’re in a privileged position to do something, it’s also important to inspire as many as possible to step forward and help. I don’t necessarily think it’s for publicity. In today’s time and age, I don’t think there’s any place for negativity and hate.

