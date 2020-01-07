e-paper
Home / Tennis / Serena Williams powers past Camila Giorgi for first win of 2020

Serena Williams powers past Camila Giorgi for first win of 2020

With an eye on the Australian Open later in the month, the 38-year-old worked her way into a blistering performance that proved too much for the 1.7 metre (5ft 6in) Italian.

tennis Updated: Jan 07, 2020 11:50 IST
AFP
AFP
Auckland
United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return.
United States' Serena Williams makes a forehand return.(AP)
         

Serena Williams found her power game after a sluggish start as she overcame qualifier Camila Giorgi to open her 2020 season with a straight-sets victory at the Auckland WTA Classic on Tuesday. With an eye on the Australian Open later in the month, the 38-year-old worked her way into a blistering performance that proved too much for the 1.7 metre (5ft 6in) Italian. “I feel really good, it was fun to be out there,” Williams said after sealing her 6-3, 6-2 victory with her eighth ace against the 99th-ranked Giorgi.

“It’s really good that I still have some power left in my arms and my legs.” Williams, originally drawn to play two-time Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova before the Russian pulled out due to a virus, said her preparation had been helped by playing doubles with Caroline Wozniacki the previous evening which allowed her to adapt to the blustery Auckland weather.

“I knew it was going to be really tough but I think the doubles really helped. I got to come out here and play a little bit in these conditions and get used to them.” In Williams’ first match since losing the US Open final in September, she took time to settle and was forced to save an early break point with the first six games all going with serve. But at 3-3 in the first set, Williams found her range and from there on the result was never in doubt.

Auckland is an important tournament for the veteran as she prepares for the Australian Open later in the month with her eyes firmly on a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. While Williams is the undisputed face of American tennis, she has been joined in Auckland by the new wave of US tennis stars, headed by the tournament third seed Amanda Anisimova who did not disappoint.

The 18-year-old, who captured world attention reaching the semi-finals of the French Open last year where she lost in three sets to eventual champion Asleigh Barty, needed 78 minutes to dispose of Kateryna Kozlova of the Ukraine 6-3, 6-4. Unlike Williams, Anisimova said she felt quite at home in the Auckland wind.

“I’ve been training in Miami and it’s really the same,” she said.

