Stan Wawrinka stuns Grigor Dimitrov; Caroline Wozniacki victorious at Wimbledon

Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka stunned Bulgarian sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon second round on Monday.

Wawrinka, whose ranking has slumped to 225 after knee surgery, had lost his last four matches against Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in 2014.

But at the same tournament where he played what proved to be his last match of 2017, the 33-year-old was rejuvenated.

“It’s a great feeling to win like this on Centre Court,” said Wawrinka, twice a quarter-finalist at Wimbledon.

“I was moving well and feeling good.

“I knew it would be tough to beat a player like Grigor so my goal was to fight and focus.”

Wawrinka will next face Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano.

Wozniacki victorious

Caroline Wozniacki crushed a nervous Varvara Lepchenko 6-0, 6-3 on Centre Court when she opened her bid on Monday to add Wimbledon to her Australian Open crown.

The Danish second seed strolled though the first set before meeting some resistance from her American opponent at the beginning of the second, finding herself a break of service down before recovering to wrap up the win in 59 minutes.

“It was great just to get in and out. I didn’t have much of a turnaround from Eastbourne,” she said referring to the preparation tournament she won on Saturday.

“It was nice to get on court today, win, then I have a day off tomorrow. I can enjoy a little bit of downtime,” added the 27-year-old.

Wozniacki, who took her tournament tally to 29 titles at Eastbourne, said she was comfortable on grass as she looks to progress beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

“I love playing on the grass. It’s great. I love this surface,” said the former world number one, who added that her victory at Eastbourne was a more immediate boost than having won the Australian Open in January.

“Right now I think Eastbourne. I just won that a couple of days ago. I feel like I’m hitting the ball well, I’m doing great,” she said.

“Obviously, the Australian Open is a great booster, as well, knowing that I can do it and I’ve gone all the way in a Grand Slam. It feels great.”