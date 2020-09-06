e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / US Open: Keys retires from third-round match with neck injury

US Open: Keys retires from third-round match with neck injury

Keys was trailing 7-6(4) 3-2 when she shook her head and told the Frenchwoman and the umpire she could not continue.

tennis Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New York
A trainer works on Madison Keys during her Women’s Singles third round match against Alize Cornet.
A trainer works on Madison Keys during her Women’s Singles third round match against Alize Cornet.(Getty Images)
         

Seventh seed Madison Keys retired from her third-round clash with France’s Alize Cornet early in the second set on Saturday with a neck injury. Keys was trailing 7-6(4) 3-2 when she shook her head and told the Frenchwoman and the umpire she could not continue.

Keys, 25, a 2017 finalist at Flushing Meadows, had a medical timeout between sets and called for assistance again during the second, where the trainer massaged her neck and shoulder. She struggled to raise her arms above her shoulder during the second set and grimaced every time she hit the ball, calling it quits after Cornet held serve to take a 3-2 lead. Cornet said she could see Keys was hurting.

“I could see at the start of the second set that she was in real pain and she is not the type of girl who retires easily so she must have been in real pain,” she added. “I am sorry for her.”

Cornet added that when she saw Keys tighten up, she knew that she had an opportunity to advance to the fourth round for the first time in New York and had to control her emotions. “It was awful,” Cornet said. “I got so tight because I could see that she could not serve normally ... (and) that I had a chance to break her and I shouldn’t let the opportunity pass.”

Cornet faces Tsvetana Pironkova in the fourth round after the Bulgarian recorded a 6-4 6-1 win over Croatia’s 18th-seed Donna Vekic.

tags
top news
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
Covid-19 updates: Recoveries in India surpass 3.18 mn, recovery rate at 77.32%
Covid-19 updates: Recoveries in India surpass 3.18 mn, recovery rate at 77.32%
Rhea Chakraborty served summons by NCB, asked to join probe
Rhea Chakraborty served summons by NCB, asked to join probe
Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter: Rhea’s dad
Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter: Rhea’s dad
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In