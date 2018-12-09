Best adventure vacation spots in India for river rafting, skiing, river rafting, trekking

As the holiday season kicks in, it’s time to plan a vacation. If you’re thinking about where to head to in India to satiate your wanderlust and update your social media feed with #DecemberToRemember posts, we have got a great list for all you thrill seekers. Pack your bags and take a pick from trekking on tough terrains to river rafting in chilly water, from skiing in the white land, experiencing a desert safari, to feeling like a bird while paragliding!

River rafting in Rishikesh

Easily accessible by a bus journey from Delhi, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) is situated on the foothills of Himalayas and is a popular spot for adventure lovers. While a perfect summer getaway, it’s also an ideal destination to experience river rafting on the rapids of the Ganges in winters.

Desert safari in Bikaner

With the onset of winter, magnificent Rajasthan becomes almost magical. Why not head to Bikaner to explore some of the magic? Famous for its bhujiyas and namkeens, Bikaner also offers adventurous desert safari experiences that will give you just the right kick. Go for an early morning safari to watch the golden rays of the sun. The nearest airport is Nal Airport.

Located in Uttarakhand, Auli offers skiing experiences for both beginners and professionals. (Unsplash)

Skiing in Auli

If you’re an adventure sport junkie and the sight of snow excites you, then Auli should be on top of your list. Located in Uttarakhand, it offers skiing experiences for both beginners and professionals. January is considered to be the best time to visit. To reach the destination, take a bus from Delhi to Rishikesh, and then a bus to Joshimath. From there, take a cable ride till Auli.

Paragliding in Bir Billing

Bask in the views of the majestic and serene Dhauladhar range while you paraglide at Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh. Popularly known as the paragliding capital of India, it can be reached by an overnight bus/car journey from?Delhi. The nearest airport is Kangra Airport.

Chadar trek in Ladakh

Feel your heart thump like never before when you take the Chadar trek over the frozen Zanskar River in Ladakh. Experts say that the best time to visit is January-February in sub-zero temperatures as that’s when you can easily walk over frozen ice. The trek is not recommended for beginners though. Ideal way to reach here is to take a flight till Leh.

First Published: Dec 09, 2018 13:26 IST