Home / Travel / American Air reduces London flights in December over weak demand

American Air reduces London flights in December over weak demand

American Airlines Group Inc. said it’s reducing flights from major U.S. airports to London next month due to low demand, damping hopes that the holiday season would facilitate a recovery in travel.

travel Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 10:28 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Jahanvi Gupta
Bloomberg | Posted by Jahanvi Gupta
New York
The airline will stop London flights from New York, Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina, in December.
The airline will stop London flights from New York, Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina, in December.
         

American Airlines Group Inc. said it’s reducing flights from major U.S. airports to London next month due to low demand, damping hopes that the holiday season would facilitate a recovery in travel.

The airline will stop London flights from New York, Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina, in December. Passengers can travel to London via its partner British Airways from Orlando and New York, it said.

“We’re constantly evaluating our network to match supply and demand and have been making regular schedule adjustments since March,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement Sunday. “In an effort to match low demand resulting from coronavirus, we continue to operate a reduced schedule.”

American’s daily passenger service to London is set to resume in January from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, and three-times a week from Charlotte starting on Jan. 6.

On Friday, President Donald Trump expressed optimism that Pfizer Inc.’s vaccines would soon be granted emergency use authorizations, boosting airline stocks in post-market trading.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

