Brazil’s Estoril Circus performers start drive-in shows to entertain amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:23 IST

Started in 1898 in Portugal, Brazil’s Estoril Circus took a hard hit when performances were stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic for almost four months. But the clowns, jugglers and artists of the circus have come up with a creative ‘vaccine’ to go back to work. After all, laughter is the best medicine.

Inspired by drive-in cinemas, the circus, which has been in Brazil for 30 years, is providing drive-in shows to ensure that people get entertained while observing social distancing.

The pandemic hit the entertainment industry the worst and the circus is also reeling from the damage. Anderson de Souza Silva, the circus’ Batatinha Clown (in Portuguese meaning Little Potato), said to Associated Press that having the venue closed for months was like losing a loved one, “The pandemic is a reality for all of us. After 4 months closed it’s a great emotion to perform in this drive-in format”.

Anderson de Souza, the clown Batatinha, grimaces to the mirror as he puts on his clown face before performing at the Estoril Circus amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, greater Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 18, 2020. ( AP )

“Today, thank God, we are having the opportunity with the drive-in model to start the performance again,” added the 36-year-old artist.

Magician Daniela Portugal also expressed her happiness about the reopening of the circus, she said to AP, “It was a great feeling when we turned on the lights of the circus again, after 4 months.”

Magician Daniela Portugal breast-fed her 4-month baby before performing at the Estoril Circus in a drive-in format, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, greater Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Portugal had his baby at the same period that the pandemic reached the country. ( AP )

However, some performers who are very happy to return to work are still a little skeptical to let down their guard. 30-year-old artist Edson Luan, who performs as the clown Pipoca (in Portuguese meaning Popcorn), said to AP, “To return to the work is good, but I still keep maintaining the social distancing staying all the time in my trailer.”

Edson Luan, the clown Pipoca, looks at his smartphone after sending a message to a colleague clown who got infected by COVID-19 before performing at the Estoril Circus amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, greater Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 18, 2020. ( AP )

The price for the tickets ranges between €13 (Rs 1,114) to €17.50 (Rs 1,500) and the performances take place inside the circus tent, which holds up to 40 vehicles.The audience, which included adults as well as young children, cheered for the performers by honking their horns and flashing their car lights in place of applause.

A child watches from inside the car artists performing at the Estoril Circus in a drive-in format amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai greater Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 18, 2020. ( AP )

Of the 78 employees working at the circus, only 35 remain, which means some performers have to share responsibilities. After they are done with their performances, some artists sell ticket or help by delivering popcorn and drinks to the audience’s car.

(With inputs from AP)

