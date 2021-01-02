e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Ireland to replace British travel ban with stricter testing

Ireland to replace British travel ban with stricter testing

Ireland plans to end a ban on travel to the country from Britain on January 6 and replace it with stricter Covid-19 testing measures as it seeks to stop the spread of a highly infectious new variant of the virus.

travel Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:02 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Dublin
Ireland banned passenger flights and ferries on December 21.
Ireland banned passenger flights and ferries on December 21.(Unsplash)
         

Ireland plans to end a ban on travel to the country from Britain on January 6 and replace it with stricter Covid-19 testing measures as it seeks to stop the spread of a highly infectious new variant of the virus, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was quoted as saying on Friday.

Ireland banned passenger flights and ferries on December 21. Some 30,000 people had travelled to Ireland from Britain in the previous two weeks, during which time the new variant was spreading rapidly in parts of Britain.

Passengers flying on non-essential business from Britain after Jan. 6 will need to produce a negative test taken three days before their flight, Coveney told the Irish Independent newspaper.

They will also be asked to restrict their movements for at least five days from their arrival and can move freely only if they then receive a second negative test.

“We’re planning to end the travel ban with the UK on January 6 but replace it with a more restrictive set of travel regulations between Britain and Ireland,” he said.

“We are anxious to move away from a travel ban, which we don’t think is realistic and there does need to be travel facilitated between Britain and Ireland for lots of reasons.”

Covid-19 is spreading rapidly again in Ireland and health officials have said that it has found seven cases of the new variant from 77 positive tests that subsequently underwent genomic sequencing.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In