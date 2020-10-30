e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Qatar government issues ‘sincerest apology’ for strip-searching female travellers at the airport

Qatar government issues ‘sincerest apology’ for strip-searching female travellers at the airport

Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Interior apologise for invasive searches of women by Qatari authorities at Hamad International Airport, after a newborn was found in a garbage bag at the airport’s toilet on October 2.

travel Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:54 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Qatar government apologises for strip-searching women at the airport
Qatar government apologises for strip-searching women at the airport(Twitter/BoardingArea)
         

The government of Qatar apologized for its treatment of women at Hamad International Airport earlier this month after invasive searches of Australians prompted a public uproar and recriminations from the country’s politicians.

“His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior expressed the Government of the State of Qatar’s sincerest apology for what some female travellers went through as a result of the measures,” the Government Communications Office said in a statement Friday.

A preliminary investigation of the incident had found standard procedures were violated. “Those responsible for these violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office,” according to the statement.

Australia’s government said earlier this week that women on 10 planes travelling through the airport were subject to invasive, naked inspections after a newborn was found in a garbage bag in a toilet in the airport on Oct. 2. Eighteen travellers on their way to Australia were among the women examined.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters that the search methods used were unacceptable but indicated he would wait for the results of an investigation by Qatari authorities before deciding what action to take. The Transport Workers’ Union in the Australian state of New South Wales indicated it was considering refusing to service, clean or refuel Qatar Airways jets in Sydney.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
‘Boost to Indian Air Force’: Rudram missile to be inducted by 2022, say top officials
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
Rs 1.27 lakh crore tax refunds issued to 3.9 million taxpayers, says govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
IPL 2020, Live Score: Gayle nearing century as KXIP eye strong finish
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Truck with 25 tonnes of onion missing for a month, police launch manhunt
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever
In Bihar, the eclipse of Brand Nitish Kumar, writes Barkha Dutt
In Bihar, the eclipse of Brand Nitish Kumar, writes Barkha Dutt
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
BJP workers killed in Kulgam: LeT behind attack, says police; PM Modi condemns
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In