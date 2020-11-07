e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Visas of foreigners suspended as China faces greater risk from ‘imported Covid-19 cases’

Visas of foreigners suspended as China faces greater risk from ‘imported Covid-19 cases’

China on Friday said it has temporarily suspended visas for foreign nationals in countries like India, the UK and the Philippines as it was facing greater risk from “imported cases” of coronavirus.

travel Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 12:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Beijing
“As the epidemic situation overseas is getting worse, China is facing greater risks of imported cases.”
“As the epidemic situation overseas is getting worse, China is facing greater risks of imported cases.” (Unsplash)
         

China on Friday said it has temporarily suspended visas for foreign nationals in countries like India, the UK and the Philippines as it was facing greater risk from “imported cases” of coronavirus.

The Chinese embassy in Delhi said on Thursday that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into the country by foreign nationals from India holding valid visas or residence permits in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

China has also made similar announcements for travellers from the UK and the Philippines.

“As the epidemic situation overseas is getting worse, China is facing greater risks of imported cases. In October, the number of imported cases grew by 45 per cent compared with that in September,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here, justifying Beijing’s decision.

“In the meantime, some domestic cases were also found. Under such circumstances, we have learned from other countries’ practices and further strengthened pre-departure prevention and control measures for travellers coming to China,” he said.

China’s sudden decision has led to the cancellation of several Vande Bharat Mission flights by India to bring over 2,000 stranded Indian professionals to this country.

Wang also said Covid-19 tests being stipulated for passengers arriving in China were not hundred per cent accurate.

“The pre-departure nucleic acid testing for China-bound travellers has been essential in preventing epidemic importation. However, none of the existing test methods can be 100 per cent accurate at the moment,” he said.

“According to the competent authorities, IgM anti-body test results are stable, and the passengers’ test results can be a lot more accurate if the test methods are combined. That’s why we now need IgM anti-body testing, too,” he said.

He also suggested to China-bound travellers to take direct flights instead of transiting through different routes.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
Yogi to be in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, curbs introduced for festive days
Yogi to be in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, curbs introduced for festive days
With waiting time of 7 months, 500 Thar SUVs to be delivered this weekend
With waiting time of 7 months, 500 Thar SUVs to be delivered this weekend
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In