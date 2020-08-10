e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Travel / Wine windows from Bubonic plague era make a comeback amid coronavirus pandemic

Wine windows from Bubonic plague era make a comeback amid coronavirus pandemic

Wine windows from the era of the bubonic plague have made a comeback during the coronavirus pandemic as people’s coping mechanisms remain the same.

travel Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Coping mechanisms throughout history remain the same.
Coping mechanisms throughout history remain the same. (Instagram @buchettedelvino)
         

From the 14th Century to the 18th, the world was undergoing a pandemic not unlike ours, the Bubonic Plague, also known as Black Death, managed to wipe out 1/3 of Europe’s population once the spread began. The disease originated in Asia and made its way across the continent to Italy in the Middle Ages.

We have made great advancements in medicine and healthcare since then, but there are still some similarities that can be drawn. In the 1600s, when the plague had taken a strong hold of Italy, people came up with the concept of ‘wine windows’ or ‘Buchette del Vino’. They were small, pint-sized windows, built into walls of wineries and shops, that allowed people to buy and sell wine while still exercising caution and following social distancing.

The city of Florence and Tuscany have over a hundred of these little windows scattered all around, though most have boarded up. With a type of ‘plague’ taking over the world currently, people are once again learning the importance and historical significance of ‘Buchette del Vino’. It is also oddly comforting to know that coping mechanisms have not changed much in the past 500 years.

With this newfound appreciation for these wine windows, shop-owners and merchants are utilising these windows to sell wine and cocktails again in an attempt to ensure safety. Though a lot of their potential was lost to floods and history.

Since their comeback, this concept of Wine Windows has blown up over the internet. In an interview, Matteo Faglia, president of the Wine Window Association said that, “We want to put a plaque by all the wine windows, as people tend to respect them more when they understand what they are and their history”

Buchette del Vino is perhaps the best thing to come out of the Dark Age, so much so, that it is still providing for people during the pandemic.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Betrayers shouldn’t be allowed to come back’: Rajasthan Congress MLAs at CLP meet
‘Betrayers shouldn’t be allowed to come back’: Rajasthan Congress MLAs at CLP meet
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office for questioning
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office for questioning
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
With over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,007 deaths in a day, India’s tally crosses 2.21 million
With over 62,000 Covid-19 cases, 1,007 deaths in a day, India’s tally crosses 2.21 million
PM Modi inaugurates submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair
PM Modi inaugurates submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
‘Call him a B-grade actor’: How Hayden sledged Akhtar ‘out of the game’
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya Punjabi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Travel

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In