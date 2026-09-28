'Such a beautiful feeling': Man celebrates sleeping on a bed for the first time

An Instagram user shared a glimpse of a milestone that meant the world to him, sleeping on a bed for the first time in his life. After buying the bed with his own money, he shared a video capturing his happiness in the moment. The simple yet meaningful post has since drawn congratulatory messages from social media users. Man marks a special milestone after buying a bed. (Instagram/@vishalswami.12)

The video was shared by Instagram user Vishal Swami, who captioned it, “I can’t explain this feeling.” In the clip, he gives viewers a glimpse of the new bed before sitting on it and taking in the moment.

Man celebrates new bed Text displayed in the video reads, “For the first time in my life, I’m sleeping on a bed tonight. It’s such a beautiful feeling in life.”

The heartfelt moment has drawn attention online, with several users celebrating the milestone and sharing their good wishes. Some also reflected on how everyday comforts can feel especially meaningful when they have been hard to afford.

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One user wrote, “We never realise the blessings we have from God unless we lose them.”

Another commented, “And I hope one day you will sleep in a mansion.”

Others joined in with congratulatory messages, with one person asking, “Congratulations. Party when!?”

Watch the full video below: