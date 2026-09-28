'Such a beautiful feeling': Man celebrates sleeping on a bed for the first time
An Instagram user shared an emotional moment after buying a bed with his hard-earned money.
An Instagram user shared a glimpse of a milestone that meant the world to him, sleeping on a bed for the first time in his life. After buying the bed with his own money, he shared a video capturing his happiness in the moment. The simple yet meaningful post has since drawn congratulatory messages from social media users.
The video was shared by Instagram user Vishal Swami, who captioned it, “I can’t explain this feeling.” In the clip, he gives viewers a glimpse of the new bed before sitting on it and taking in the moment.
Man celebrates new bed
Text displayed in the video reads, “For the first time in my life, I’m sleeping on a bed tonight. It’s such a beautiful feeling in life.”
The heartfelt moment has drawn attention online, with several users celebrating the milestone and sharing their good wishes. Some also reflected on how everyday comforts can feel especially meaningful when they have been hard to afford.
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One user wrote, “We never realise the blessings we have from God unless we lose them.”
Another commented, “And I hope one day you will sleep in a mansion.”
Others joined in with congratulatory messages, with one person asking, “Congratulations. Party when!?”
Watch the full video below:
Several users also wished Vishal continued success and hoped that the milestone would be followed by many more.
“I bet you’ll be crazy rich someday,” one comment read.
“Happy for you, bro,” another user wrote.
“Congratulations, man. I am so happy for you,” a third comment read.
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Another person wrote, “Congratulations, man. Wishing you more success.”
Users also shared cheerful reactions, congratulating Vishal and wishing him more success.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More