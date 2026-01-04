17-year-old son surprises mother by paying off her 12 lakh debt, heartwarming video wins internet

A heartwarming video of a 17-year-old surprising his mother by paying off her 10,000-pound (approximately ₹12 lakh) debt has left the internet emotional. The clip, shared on Instagram by Aman Duggal, shows the teenager expressing his love and gratitude to his mother before revealing the surprise he had planned for her. Social media users praised the teenager’s love and gratitude for his mother.(Instagram/@aman.jkd)

In the video, Aman is heard telling his mother that he loves her and that this is something he has wanted to do for a while. Fighting nerves and emotion, he thanks her for everything she has done for him, calling her “the most special woman” in his life. He adds that he genuinely means it, even if he doesn’t say it often.

Overwhelmed, his mother responds, “I love you too but I don’t even know why I’m crying.” Aman then asks her to open her eyes and hands her the money, saying, “That’s for all your debts. And from now on, monthly, I’m able to cover all your bills. I promise.” The emotional mother breaks down in tears and hugs him tightly.

Sharing the video, Aman wrote, “My mum has given and done everything she can for me and I’m so happy and proud that I can finally take care of her. Words cannot explain this feeling, I visualized this moment so many times and it finally happened only a year after starting. I’m incredibly grateful and thank you God, my mum and also myself.”

Watch the video below:

HT.com has reached out to Aman Duggal. The article will be updated once a response is received.

Social media reactions

The video has gone viral online, with many praising the teenager’s love and gratitude for his mother.

One user commented, “Respect to you bro, I lost my mom when I was just 7 years old. I’d do anything to be able to do something like this.”

Another wrote, “Legend! This video is awesome, thanks for sharing this moment.”

“Congrats bro, taking care of the person who took care of you when you couldn’t,” commented a third user.