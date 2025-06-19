19 years after land purchase in Bengaluru, seller’s daughter asks for compensation: ‘what if judge rules...?'

A user took to Reddit to share a 19-year-old land deal in Bengaluru's BBMP jurisdiction that has now become the centre of a family dispute after the daughter of the original seller sent a legal notice to the current owners, alleging that the property was sold without her consent. The buyer mentioned that their lawyer believes they have a strong case and can move forward through legal channels.(Pexel)

The buyer, whose father purchased the plot in 2006, shared on Reddit that the seller himself executed the sale directly, “there was no POA involved” and that they have “been paying property taxes regularly since the purchase of the property.” The Khata certificate is also in the buyer’s father’s name.

Despite these legal formalities, the seller’s daughter is now demanding compensation, claiming she was not consulted during the sale. However, the buyer points out, “The seller’s daughter was not a minor at the time of sale. In fact, according to the seller, the property was sold off to get her married.”

What complicates matters is the shifting stance of the seller’s son. Initially, he told the buyers that the issue was a “family matter” and they were “trying to resolve it amicably.” However, months later, the same person informed them that “they’re going through with this legally” and advised the buyers to get a lawyer.

The buyer further revealed, “It’s now, i.e. in the past few days, he is saying to settle things with her, as even they’re also trying to do so and to not go ahead legally.” She also noted subtle pressure from him: “He also indirectly threatens by saying, ‘What if the judge rules in her favour? What will you do then and all such things.”

The buyer says their lawyer has advised that they have a strong case and can proceed legally. Meanwhile, the seller’s son continues to push for a private settlement, reportedly saying that “2-3 buyers have settled” similar disputes.

Take a look at the post:

The post sparked a discussion. Many took to the comments section to react. A user wrote, “Not a lawyer: but if you have the sale deeds from 2006 and surveys in your name, Then you should be fine legally.(The same has to exist in the government records, first check if it's there)”

Another added, “Do not settle. It seems to be a scam or shortchanging of inheritance/division of assets. Daughter seems to not have received anything and is willing to be a nuisance until son shares or buyers pay extra”

