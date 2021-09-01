‘192021’: Tweeple react with various posts to today’s special date

There are certain dates that are so interesting that they prompt people to take to social media to share various kinds of posts. Today’s date, September 1 2021 is one such date. When written in the day, month, and year format ‘1.9.2021’, the date gives three consecutive numbers 19, 20, and 21 - and that has now intrigued people.

Many, since morning, have been sharing posts of different tastes on Twitter. While some expressed their wonder about the day, others used it to share interesting posts.

“Today's date 1-9-2021 = 192021,” wrote a Twitter user. “Interesting date today,” shared another. There were several who tweeted how the date is indeed “interesting.”

“Today is historical date, do a date. 1.9.2021=192021,” joked a third. “Cute date,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on today’s date?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON