1979 newspaper ad celebrating Bengaluru man travelling abroad sparks chatter on X

A blast from the past was shared on X and went viral. The post shows how an Indian man travelling to London was featured in a newspaper ad congratulating him for his journey. After the snapshot of the ad was shared on the microblogging platform, it took no time to catch people's attention and spark chatter among netizens. Snapshot of the ad from 1979. (X/@outofofficedaku)

"In the 70s ads were put in newspapers congratulating Indians who would be travelling abroad," wrote X handle @outofofficedaku as they shared the picture.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The post features an image of Prahllada Shetty, Director of Kohinoor Rolling Shutters & Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru. Shetty was visiting "UK, West Germany, Switzerland and all the other European countries on his business trip". In the end, the ad reads the names of different family members as well as various companies who sent Shetty their best wishes. (Also Read: Rasam ad in Karnataka slammed for being 'sexist,' sparks debate)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 9. Since being shared, it has gained close to two lakh views. The post also has more than 2,400 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people even flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their reactions. (Also Read: Supreme Court's ‘will rip you apart’ warning in Patanjali ads case; Uttarakhand official says ‘please spare me’)

Here's how X users reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "Who knows, maybe like they need all sorts of stuff for a visa now, back then they needed a newspaper ad to prove intent."

A second shared, "We have indeed come a long way in the last half a century."

"You have no idea how tough it was to get a telephone, leave alone a passport. Getting a ticket and visa to go abroad was like winning the Olympics," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "It was a very, very big deal. When my grandparents used to travel back in the 70s, the entire extended family (I mean 30+ people) came to the airport, with food etc., had a nice picnic and waited there for hours till the plane took off."

"He is a man on a mission, pitching for his own venture products and plus presenting peer industry products as well. So maybe everyone is showing gratitude. Now LinkedIn is the place for such posts," said a fifth.