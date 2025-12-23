26-year-old woman says she worked 18 hours a day to buy 7 crore house: ‘I work even during gym’

A Singapore woman has revealed that she is the proud owner of a house worth nearly S$1 million (approximately ₹7 crore) that she bought with her own savings. In a TikTok video shared December 20, the proud homeowner, named Chris, called her condominium a “dream come true”. Chris is a proud homeowner at the age of 26 (Instagram/@chrissiechrossie)

Chris, 26, said that she did not rely on her family to fund the purchase. In fact, her family did not even know she was buying the condo — they only found out about it on the day she collected her key.

The Singapore-based producer and content creator explained that she had promised herself that she would own a piece of property before she turned 27. She was able to fulfil this dream recently through hard work.

Working 18 hours a day

In an interview with news outlet Mothership, Chris said that she worked very hard for years to be able to afford the place.

Currently, she has a full-time job, on top of which she also does freelance work in the photo and video space. She works between 12 to 18 hours a day, seven days a week.

"I even work during my gym workouts," she quipped.

Chris said that she started working when she was just 14 years old. At the age of 19, she started investing her money.

"The truth is, I just started young and had time on my side to build up funds," Chris said.

"I yearn safety and stability, and my mum always instilled a sense of independence in me. Owning a stake in Singapore feels safe."

Aside from earning well and investing, the Singapore woman also saves religiously and tracks her expenses to ensure there is no overspending. She explained to Mothership that she lives on a “very strict budget” — buying S$3 budget meals to save money.

