32-year-old reflects on hidden physical cost of early career burnout: 'Body is sending me bills from my 20s'
The 32-year-old employee shared frustration over increasing body pain caused by unhealthy work habits followed during the 20s.
We often ignore our bodies during our 20s, believing they can handle long work hours, poor posture, and irregular routines without consequences.
One 32-year-old Reddit user has now shared how bad lifestyle choices from the 20s are starting to catch up, bringing daily discomfort and health concerns.
“I'm 32, and my body has started sending me bills for my 20s. Nobody warned me this would happen,” the caption of the post reads.
Body paying the price:
According to the post, in the 20s, the Redditor felt productive while surviving on just five hours of sleep and working long hours with a laptop on the bed.
During busy deadline periods, meals were often skipped, and quick food options like Maggi became a regular choice.
The user exercised without proper guidance, sometimes with poor form, as professional training was not considered necessary.
Small pains, such as a mild back twinge, were always ignored because the Redditor believed the discomfort would disappear on its own.
“Skipping meals and surviving on Maggi during deadline weeks. Working out with terrible form because who needs a trainer? Ignoring that small back twinge because it goes away on its own,” the Redditor wrote.
Now at 32, the physical problems feel like recurring bills from past habits.
“Lower back pain that shows up every morning like a daily subscription I never signed up for. Neck that cracks when I turn it too fast,” the Redditor adds.
The Reddit user also said that climbing stairs often feels uncomfortable as knees sometimes complain, even though the user is not overweight. “Apparently, I'm old people now,” the user wrote.
The user cannot point to a single injury or accident. Instead, the pain seems to come from years of accumulated strain caused by poor posture, long sitting hours, and neglecting proper body care.
“Every night I slept in a bad position, every hour I sat hunched over, every time I lifted something wrong, it was all being recorded somewhere, and now the balance is due,” the post adds.
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users reacted to the post by sharing similar experiences of physical discomfort linked to long hours of desk work and unhealthy routines during their 20s.
One of the users commented, “Brother, to cut short, it is completely reversible. I am currently doing it. Focus on what you eat and maintain a proper diet.”
A second user commented, “32 isn't the end. I'm 33, and I'm in the best shape of my life, and I only started my health journey at 27 or so.”
A third user commented, “You need to put in 6 months of effort in your body and nutrition to get back to reasonably normal levels.”
“Bro, I’m here with you. Same story, but I'm not in tech, but did intense workouts and now paying the price,” another user commented.
