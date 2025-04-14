42-year-old with 2.5 crore savings wants to quit after 9-to-5 burnout, shares his struggle

A Reddit post by a 42-year-old man has stirred conversation across the platform after he opened up about his financial security, and his growing dissatisfaction with work and life. Many took to the comments section suggesting a sabbatical.(Pexel)

The user, who described himself as “never married, no dependents, and no plans of ever getting married”, revealed he has a net worth of ₹2.5 crore, all parked in fixed deposits. He added, “I do not own a house or a car. No debt.” His post also mentioned that a brief stint in the US would give him around $1,000 a month after taxes once he turns 62.

Despite his solid financial footing, he expressed deep emotional and physical distress caused by his job. “I am completely exhausted and tired of this 9 to 5 and have developed some kind of chronic fatigue. Always stressed and always thinking of deadlines at work,” he wrote, adding that he’s developed health problems and “pretty much hate[s] everything.”

He admitted that he doesn’t work in tech and that his current role is rare and difficult to replace. “If I quit, getting anything like this in the future would be nearly impossible,” he noted, showing the dilemma between holding on to a draining job and risking unemployment in a competitive job market.

The post struck a chord with many Reddit users, who poured in their advice.

“Why not take a job with lower pay, or work as freelance if you can?” one user wrote. “You’re alone, and with ample amount of time, what are you going to do, think about that... do invest the savings in health insurance, add emergency contacts.”

Another user cautioned against quitting cold turkey: “Take sabbatical and figure out. I did this mistake of quitting 2.5 years ago. Believe me, you'll enjoy this retirement for a few months and then ‘khaali dimaag shaitaan ka ghar’ wala scene hoga.”

A third added, “You will like not going to job for first few weeks but then emptiness will kill you from inside.”