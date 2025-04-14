London woman earns $4 million with hair oil inspired by ancient Indian traditions

A London woman has earned over $4 million in sales with a hair oil brand inspired by ancient Indian traditions. Erim Kaur is the influencer and entrepreneur behind ByErim - a luxury brand that sells a range of haircare products. Erim Kaur is the London-based entrepreneur behind ByErim(Instagram/byerim)

Its most popular product is its flagship hair growth oil, made with “100% natural and Ayurvedic ingredients.” According to the ByErim website, the formula contains a blend of 8 oils, including amla oil, argan oil, coconut oil, sweet almond oil and castor oil.

Erim Kaur, 30, says her brand is a labour of love for people who grew up without mothers or sisters. Her own mother died of breast cancer when she was just 8.

“I think one of the strongest messages I’ve always had has been that I want to do it for girls or boys that have grown up without a mum and sisters,” Kaur told CNBC Make It in an interview published April 14.

She says that one of her mother’s defining traits was her long hair. “I really wanted to emulate the way that my mother looked,” said Kaur. “It was scary to see her lose the identifying part of what people saw as something that contributes so heavily to her beauty.”

The brand's beginning

After her mother’s death, Kaur’s paternal grandmother would apply “different oils and ingredients on her hair.” This experience formed the foundation for her hair oil.

“I wanted to create a shortcut for any girls or boys that had grown up without a mum, which is why I started to speak about that experience on my page,” she explained.

Kaur launched ByErim in 2019. CNBC Make It has verified that the brand earned $4.2 million in sales since its inception.

“People can sniff out authenticity, and they can sniff out fake very quickly,” says Kaur, an influencer with 3.9 lakh Instagram followers who shared her brand’s beginnings with her followers right from the start.

“By the time I launched it, people were buying regardless because they wanted to be part of that journey,” she said.