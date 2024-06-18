5 cows die after eating ‘too much porotta and jackfruit’ in Kerala, 9 undergoing treatment

Five cows have died at a farm in Kerala, reportedly after eating too much parotta. According to a report in Onmanorama, nine other cows are currently undergoing treatment. Five cows died after eating too much porotta in Kerala (Representational image)

Parotta or porotta is a flaky flatbread made of maida. Popular in many states of South India, including Kerala, this layered flatbread is prepared by pan frying.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The cows affected by over-consumption of parotta all belonged to a dairy farmer named Hasbulla, who has been rearing cows for the last 20 years. Minister of Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani visited his farm on Sunday and said the dairy farmer would be compensated for his loss.

The cows began collapsing on Saturday, after which officials of an emergency response team visited the farm. The cause of death was attributed to tremors in the stomach caused by over consumption of porotta and jackfruit, according to the Animal Welfare Department.

Officials said the cows died due to “metabolic toxaemia and dehydration subsequent to lactic acidosis” after they consumed too much porotta and jackfruit, as per a report in The Hindu.

After a recent hike in the price of cattle feed, Hasbulla had begun feeding his cows a mixture of parotta, jackfruit and tamarind seed husk. “A certain quantity was fixed for the porotta but last day it wasn’t Hasbulla who fed the cows,” officials were quoted as saying by the publication.

“If cows eat too much porotta, jackfruit or rice gruel it can cause lactic acidosis leading to dehydration and death. If porotta is stale, there is a high possibility of fungus infection. Also, excessive amounts of carbohydrates is not good for cows. Ideally, they should be fed concentrates, hay and green fodder,” said district Animal Husbandry Officer D Shine Kumar, under whom the autopsy was conducted.