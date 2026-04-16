‘60% on rent’: Indian student in Manchester reveals cost of living in UK

An Indian woman pursuing her doctorate in the United Kingdom has shared a detailed look at her monthly expenses, offering a glimpse into the financial realities faced by international students. The woman, Anushka Diwakar, posted a video on Instagram explaining how she manages her stipend while studying at the University of Manchester. An Indian PhD student in the UK shared her monthly expenses. (Instagram/phd.and.life)

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In the video, she introduced herself saying, “Hi, myself Anushka, I'm a first year PhD student at the University of Manchester and I'm here on a scholarship. I get around £1800 every month as my tax-free stipend.” She then went on to explain how a large portion of this amount goes towards accommodation.

“My university studio accommodation where I'm living right now, it takes up 60% of my stipend that is almost £1100. This is my major expense in a month,” she said, highlighting the high cost of student housing in the city.

Budgeting groceries, outings and essentials Apart from rent, Anushka outlined her other monthly expenses in a structured manner. She said that groceries cost her roughly £100 per month, while she sets aside £50 for outings and dining experiences. “The third and final expense is shopping, small outings so I have parked another £50 there,” she added.

She also briefly mentioned student housing platforms, stating that such services can be helpful for those looking for short term stays or flexible accommodation options without long contracts.

The caption accompanying the video further explained her intent. “How much does it cost to live in the UK as a PhD student? I share my real monthly expenses as an Indian PhD student living in Manchester. I moved to Manchester in October 2025, and in this video I break down my PhD stipend, rent, food, transport, and other living costs,” she wrote.

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She added that many students often wonder whether a PhD stipend is enough to live comfortably, and her video aims to answer that question through a transparent breakdown of her finances.

Watch the clip here: