6-year-old boy's pure happiness over finding heart donor brings hope and love on social media

John Henry, a 6-year-old who is undergoing treatment for his heart condition, is all set to go under a transplant. A video of him telling the hospital staff about finding a donor's heart was shared on social media. The heartwarming video shows Henry walking up to nurses and doctors and excitedly telling them that he is all set to get better. The official social media handle of Cleveland Clinic shared his video, which has tugged at the hearts of many. John Henry, a 6-year-old reacting to the news of finding a heart donor.

The video opens to show Henry telling a nurse about the donor heart. The nurse, in response, jumps in happiness and teases Henry. Similarly, other people at the hospital express their happiness for the young one and congratulate him.

While sharing the video, the Cleveland Clinic informed, "John-Henry was born with a rare congenital heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome or HLHS. It's where one side of the heart doesn't develop correctly. The heart's left side is too small to pump enough blood to the rest of the body."

His mom, Sarah, told the clinic, "Organ donation saved my son's life. Without it, he wouldn't be living right now. We're going to take great care of this special heart, and we're forever grateful to our donor and their family."

This post was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I used to work on this floor, and whenever the children were getting hearts, it was such a joyful event just to see the relief on the family's face was just so rewarding."

Another Instagram user, Stephen Webster, said, "God bless the donor, their family and this child."

A third commented, "Aww beautiful boy. Prayers up for health and continued healing."